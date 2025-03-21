Air pollution major contributor to heart attacks, say experts at summit

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Air pollution is no longer just a respiratory threat but a contributor to heart attacks and cardiovascular diseases, experts emphasised at a summit here on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Sandeep Bansal, Medical Superintendent of VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, highlighted the "often-overlooked" link between air quality and heart health. He said while the common perception ties pollution to lung diseases, the reality is far more alarming.

"Air pollution kills primarily through cardiovascular diseases. Fine particulate matter, known as PM2.5, penetrates deep into the bloodstream and oxidises cholesterol, triggering plaque ruptures that can lead to acute heart attacks," Bansal said.

He cited a study conducted at Safdarjung Hospital, which found a direct correlation between rising PM2.5 levels and an increase in heart attack cases within the following week.

"We need to understand that air pollution is now the third leading cause of death globally. It is crucial to come together and find effective, sustainable solutions to combat this crisis and protect heart health," he added.

ASSOCHAM's two-day 'Illness to Wellness' summit, which started on Friday, featured multiple panel discussions on topics ranging from women's health and chronic diseases among elders to mental and brain health.

In a session on mental wellness, Rajinder Dhamija, Director of the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), stressed the importance of cognitive stimulation and quality sleep for maintaining brain health.

"Challenging your brain with new activities, reading and ensuring seven to eight of undisturbed sleep are essential for mental well-being. A healthy mind plays a vital role in overall physical health," Dhamija explained.

He also addressed rising cases of depression, anxiety and stress, urging people to adopt simple practices like meditation, learning new skills and prioritising rest to safeguard their mental health.

Anil Rajput, chairperson of ASSOCHAM National CSR Council, highlighted the success of the 'Illness to Wellness' campaign since its launch in 2014, noting its role in raising awareness on key health issues.

Rajput outlined future focus areas, including sanitation, gut health, technology-driven awareness, air pollution and cross-agency collaboration.

He also praised government initiatives like Fit India, Khelo India, Yoga promotion, POSHAN Abhiyan and Eat Right India, emphasising that with a clear roadmap, India is moving towards a more informed and healthier society. PTI NSM NSM KSS KSS