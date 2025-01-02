Air pollution: Thane civic body issues notices to builders, imposes fines for debris irregularities

Thane, Jan 2 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation has issued show cause notices to 39 builders for allegedly failing to comply with air pollution control norms, an official said on Thursday.

These builders will be asked to stop work at their sites if they fail to give satisfactory answers to the show cause notices, the official added.

"The TMC had directed 297 builders to follow dust pollution control guidelines. Of these 31 complied fully, while a cumulative fine of Rs 4 lakh was imposed on 151 builders for minor lapses. We have issued show cause notices to 39 builders asking them why work should not be stopped at their sites for violations," he said.

The official said the implementation of various measures put in place by the TMC's environment department to control air pollution was reviewed in a meeting chaired by additional municipal commissioner Sandeep Malvi.

The meeting was attended by personnel from the TMC's engineering department as well as representatives of metro rail, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and police, the official added.

"On the directives of Commissioner Saurabh Rao, air quality measuring devices have been installed at 50 construction sites across Thane. Burning of garbage, plastic etc has been banned and fines of Rs 20,000 were imposed after nine complaints were received. Use of firewood in hotels etc has also been prohibited," the official said.

He said, between March and November 2024, a total of 7,414 tonnes of demolition and construction debris was collected and recycled at the TMC's 300-tonne capacity waste disposal project.

Builders have been directed to transport debris in vehicles fitted with GPS to ensure monitoring and accountability, the official said.

Meanwhile, the TMC and Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) acted against 5,909 vehicles that were transporting debris without covering it, while 4,008 vehicles were fined for lack of pollution under control (PUC) certificates.

While Malvi said all builders will have to use green nets at sites to control dust, Chief Environment Officer Manisha Pradhan informed that fines of Rs 1.7 lakh have been imposed on various entities following complaints of air pollution. PTI COR BNM