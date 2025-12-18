Air power has emerged as a decisive force in today's times: Rajnath

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Operation Sindoor demonstrated India's high-impact military capability, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday as he commended the Indian Air Force for its handling of Pakistan's "irresponsible reaction" after it hit several terror targets.

In an address to top commanders of the IAF, he described the IAF as a technologically advanced, operationally agile, strategically confident and future-oriented force which is safeguarding national interests amid the constantly-evolving geopolitical environment.

Singh praised the courage, speed and precision with which the IAF destroyed the terror camps during the operation.

Underscoring the importance of thoroughly understanding the enemy's offensive and defensive capabilities to maintain a decisive advantage, the defence minister urged the commanders to take lessons from Operation Sindoor, and stay vigilant and ready to deal with every future challenge.

He was addressing the Air Force Commanders' Conclave here.

"Usually, when enemy attacks, people hide. But, when the Pakistani forces tried to target Indian installations, the people of India remained calm and continued with their daily routines," Singh said.

"This is the proof of the trust of every Indian in our operational preparedness".

Reflecting on the changing nature of warfare, Singh stated that the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Israel-Hamas war, Balakot air strikes and Operation Sindoor are proof that air power has emerged as a decisive force in today's times.

He stressed that air power is not just a tactical asset, but a strategic instrument, and speed, surprise and shock effect are its inherent characteristics.

"Air power gives any leadership the capability to deliver a clear strategic message to the adversary that every step will be taken to uphold national interests," Singh said.

"Through speed, reach, and precision, air power has become an effective tool for aligning the nation's objectives with military means." While Singh commended the performance of India's air defence system and other equipment effectively used during Operation Sindoor, he reiterated the Modi-government's commitment to further strengthening the security apparatus of the country.

The defence minister said the warfare in 21 century is not just a war of weapons, but it is a war of ideas, technology, and adaptability.

"Cyber warfare, Artificial Intelligence, unmanned aerial vehicles, satellite-based surveillance, and space-enabled capabilities are fundamentally changing the future of warfare," he said.

"Precision-guided weapons, real-time intelligence, and data-driven decision-making are no longer optional; they have become basic requirements for success in modern conflicts. Those nations which master the trinity of technology, strategic vision, and adaptability will move towards global leadership," he added.

Describing Operation Sindoor as a shining example of tri-service synergy, Singh underlined the importance of jointness in today's rapidly changing times.

"Jointness among the three Services is crucial as it would further strengthen our security system, and enable us to deal with our adversaries even more effectively," he said.

Singh exuded confidence that Sudarshan Chakra, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech this year, will play a crucial role in protecting national assets in the coming times.

He added that the development of indigenous jet engines has become a national mission, and the government is fully committed to achieving this objective.