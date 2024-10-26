Air quality improves in Delhi due to favourable winds

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital improved on Saturday morning due to favourable winds even though the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category.

At 9 am, Delhi's AQI was recorded at 227, down from 281 on Friday morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The 24-hour average AQI recorded till 4 pm on Friday was 270.

This was the second straight day the AQI has shown an improvement after four days of remaining 'very poor'.

The AQI in Mundka and Anand Vihar, however, remained in the 'very poor' category on Saturday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Similar wind conditions are expected over the next day or so but pollution levels may rise again in two-three days due to unfavourable weather conditions, with the AQI likely to touch 400 by October 31, Air Quality Early Warning System.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature Saturday morning settled at 18.6 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average.

At 8.30 am, the humidity level was at 68 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather office has predicted mainly clear skies during the day, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.