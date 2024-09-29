Air quality in Delhi in satisfactory category

New Delhi: The city on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius, 1.9 notches above the season's average.

The weather department has predicted a partly cloudy sky with no rain for the day.

The humidity was 86 per cent at 8.30 am.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the satisfactory category with a reading of 85 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.