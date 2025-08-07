Air quality in city moderate, light rain likely

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Delhi on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.1 degrees Celsius, 0.8 notches below the season's average.

The relative humidity was 64 per cent at 8.30 am.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle for the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 110, which falls in the moderate category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI BM DV DV