New Delhi: It was a cool Friday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 19.8 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 36 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index (AQI) at 9 AM was 237, which falls in the poor category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Relative humidity in the city was 80 per cent at 8.30 am.