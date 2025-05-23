Air quality in city satisfactory

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The city recorded a minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius on Friday with the weather department forecasting rain and thunderstorm. The relative humidity was recorded at 69 per cent at 8.30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature is expected to touch 37 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality improved and was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 96.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI SGV NSM DV DV