Air quality in Delhi satisfactory at 68 AQI, more rain likely

New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius, 7.8 notches below the season's average.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorm with rain and the maximum temperature expected to settle around 29 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was recorded at 95 per cent at 8:30 am.

The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 9 am on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 68, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.