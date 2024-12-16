Delhi's air quality turns 'very poor'

New Delhi: The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius on Monday morning, with the air quality recorded in the 'very poor' category.

Cold wave conditions were observed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in the city with temperatures dipping to 3.5 degrees Celsius in Pusa area and 4.1 degrees Celsius in the Ayanagar area.

Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 351 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 23 degrees Celsius.

At 8:30 am, humidity levels were recorded at 100 percent.