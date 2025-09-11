Air quality in Delhi 'satisfactory' on Thursday

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Delhi on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 34.0 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature was 24.5 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 66 per cent. The air quality was recorded in the satisfactory category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 6 pm stood at 95.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.