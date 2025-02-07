Air quality in moderate category in city

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to clear skies on Friday, with the minimum temperature settling at 10 degrees Celsius.

The humidity level at 8:30 am stood at 60 percent, The weather department predicted strong surface winds during day and the maximum temperature is expected to touch 24 degrees Celsius.

The air quality at 9 am was recorded in the moderate category, with an AQI reading of 167, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. PTI NSM DV DV