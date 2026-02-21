Air quality 'moderate' in Delhi, minimum temperature at 14.2 degrees

New Delhi (PTI): The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius, 2.4 notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather department has predicted mainly clear sky during the day with maximum temperature expected to reach around 28.4 degrees Celsius, 2.9 notches above seasonal normal.

Relative humidity was recorded at 91 per cent at 8.30 am.

The air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category at 9 am on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 197, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".