Air quality remains 'poor' in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) As winter approaches, Delhiites experienced chilly winds on Friday morning and evening, with the city's air quality remaining in the "poor" category.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of the capital was recorded at 292 at 4 pm.

Alongside the deteriorating air quality, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.

Humidity levels fluctuated between 51 per cent and 91 per cent during the day.

The weather department has forecast a clear sky on Saturday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI NSM RC