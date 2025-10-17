New Delhi: The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 18.4 degrees Celsius on Friday, 1.2 notches below the season's normal, the weather office said.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 33 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said The relative humidity was recorded at 74 per cent at 8.30 am.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 241 -- in the "poor" category.

According to CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".