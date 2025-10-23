Air quality remains poor in Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh, Oct 23 (PTI) Air quality in parts of Haryana was recorded in the poor and very poor categories, while it was poor in neighbouring Punjab on Thursday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Dharuhera in Haryana's Rewari district stood at 338 at 10 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Jind and Rohtak too recorded very poor air quality with an AQI of 305 and 302 respectively.

Among places where AQI was in poor category included Ambala (248), Bhiwani (251), Charkhi Dadri (263), Gurugram (230), Panchkula (257), Panipat (275), Kurukshetra (249), Karnal (207), Fatehabad (277) and Sonepat (226).

In Punjab, Mandi Gobindgarh recorded an AQI of 274, Jalandhar 213, Ludhiana 251, Patiala 119, Amritsar 151, Khanna 152, Rupnagar 157 and Bathinda 90.

Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded an AQI of 129.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'.