Air quality remains 'poor' in Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh, Oct 25 (PTI) Air quality in parts of Haryana was recorded in the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories, while it was 'poor' and 'moderate' in neighbouring Punjab on Saturday, officials said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Haryana's Fatehabad was 329 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Bahadurgarh, Dharuhera and Panipat too recorded 'very poor' air quality with an AQI of 324, 307 and 306.

Among the places where the AQI was in the poor category were Charkhi Dadri (292), Gurugram (234), Jind (293), Kaithal (283), Sonepat (214), Manesar (291) and Yamunanagar (226).

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded an AQI of 227, Ludhiana 206, Jalandhar 158, Khanna 144, Amritsar 126, Patiala 122 and Rupnagar 153.

Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded an AQI of 117.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'. PTI CHS RHL