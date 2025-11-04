Air quality remains very poor in Delhi with 311 AQI

New Delhi: There was no respite from pollution woes in the city on Tuesday as the air quality remained in the 'very poor' category with a reading of 311.

However, four stations -- Alipur (421), Wazirpur (407), Bawana (402) and Anand Vihar (412)-- recorded air quality in the 'severe' category.

Seventeen monitoring stations recorded 'very poor' air quality with readings above 300, the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app showed.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe", as per the CPCB classification.

The minimum temperature settled at 16.5 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches above the season's average, while the humidity was recorded at 94 per cent at 8.30 am.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius with the weather department forecasting partly cloudy sky.