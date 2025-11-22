National Environment

No respite for Delhi as ‘very poor’ air quality continues, AQI at 360

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Delhi Weather Delhi Smog Delhi AQI Air Quality Delhi Pollution India Gate

A view of Kartavya Path engulfed in smog, as air quality deteriorates, in New Delhi.

New Delhi: There was no respite from toxic air for Delhi as it continued to face "very poor" air quality on Saturday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 360, according to the 9 am hourly bulletin. According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 11.8 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD has forecast fog for the day, with the maximum temperature likely to touch 28.2 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8:30 am stood at 100 per cent, it added.

air quality air quality index Pollution Air Pollution AQI Delhi Pollution Delhi AQI AQI Delhi air quality in Delhi