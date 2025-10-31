Air quality settles in 'poor' category

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Delhi's air quality on Friday improved slightly to settle in the "poor" category from the "very poor" recorded a day earlier.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 268 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), a drop from Thursday's reading of 373, which fell under the "very poor" category.

Data from the CPCB-developed Sameer app showed that the national capital had 12 red zones, with Wazirpur recording the highest AQI at 355, followed by Bawana at 349.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 21.6 degrees Celsius, about 5.5 notches above normal, while the relative humidity stood at 98 per cent.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 29 degrees Celsius, with the weather office predicting a foggy day.