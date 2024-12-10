Air quality in Delhi slips into poor category, night temperature of 8 deg C recorded

New Delhi: The city's air quality slipped into the 'poor' category on Tuesday with the AQI recorded at 223.

Advertisment

Out of the 38 monitoring stations, only Jahangirpuri recorded air quality in the 'very poor' category.

Twenty-seven stations reported 'poor' air quality, while the remaining were in the 'moderate' category, according to the Sameer app which provides hourly data.

Delhi’s air quality had returned to the 'moderate' category on Monday.

Advertisment

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies Air Quality Index (AQI) between 0 and 50 as 'good', between 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', between 101 and 200 as 'moderate', between 201 and 300 as 'poor', between 301 and 400 'very poor', and above 400 as 'severe'.

The night temperature was recorded at 8 degree Celsius, two notches below the normal, according to the IMD.

The weather department has forecasted clear skies for Tuesday, with the maximum expected to settle around 23 degrees Celsius.