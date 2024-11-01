Air quality turns poor in Bihar cities after Diwali

Patna, Nov 1 (PTI) The air quality index (AQI) in several cities of Bihar turned 'poor' on Friday after Diwali celebrations, according to a bulletin issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Hajipur recorded 'very poor' air quality with an index value of 332.

Several places in Bihar where AQI was in the 'poor' category ((201-300 level) were Araria and Muzaffarpur (286 each), Begusarai (258), Saran/Chhapra (254), Purnea (247), Saharsa (232), Patna and Samastipur (230 each) and Kishanganj (201).

According to the CPCB bulletin issued at 4 pm on Friday for 265 cities across the country, Hajipur recorded the worst air quality in Bihar.

Poor air quality causes breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.

Poor air quality was recorded despite the ban on sale and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers in four cities in Bihar.

The state government had banned the sale or bursting of all kinds of firecrackers, including green crackers, in Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur and Hajipur to curb air pollution during Diwali following a directive of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to maintain ambient air quality in cities. PTI PKD ACD