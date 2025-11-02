Air quality 'very poor' in many parts of Haryana

Chandigarhछ The air quality in many parts of Haryana, including Gurugram, was recorded in the 'very poor' category.

The air quality index (AQI), which is reported at 4 pm every day, was 357 in Gurugram, 348 in Karnal, 344 in Kurukshetra, 341 in Kaithal, 320 in Yamunanagar, 313 in Bahadurgarh, 319 in Ballabhgarh, while Jind recorded an AQI of 314.

However, Dharuhera in Rewari district recorded AQI in the 'severe' category at 434.

Among the places in Haryana where the air quality fell in the 'poor' category were Charkhi Dadri with an AQI of 288, Panipat (288), and Sonipat (284).

Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded an AQI of 233.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe', and above 450 'severe plus', according to the Central Pollution Control Board.