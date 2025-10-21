Air quality 'very poor' in many parts of Haryana; Bahadurgarh, Gurugram worst

Chandigarh: The air quality in many parts of Haryana was recorded in the 'very poor' category while it was in the 'poor' bracket in parts of neighbouring Punjab.

Haryana's Bahadurgarh recorded the worst air quality as its Air Quality Index (AQI) was 358 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) data.

At 8 am, Jind recorded an AQI of 350. The monitoring stations in Gurugram's Sector 51 and Vikas Sadan recorded an AQI of 348 and 325, respectively.

The AQI was 343 in Rohtak, 307 in Bhiwani, 249 in Faridabad, 290 in Kaithal, 255 in Sonipat, 225 in Karnal, 234 in Kurukshetra, 231 in Panipat and 296 in Sirsa.

In Punjab, at 8 am, Amritsar recorded an AQI of 212, Jalandhar 242 while Ludhiana's AQI was 268.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'.