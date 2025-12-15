Air quality worsens in Delhi, Jahangirpuri logs 498 AQI

New Delhi: Delhi choked under a thick blanket of smog on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 498, which falls in the higher spectrum of 'severe' category.

The air quality was 'severe' at 38 stations while it was 'very poor' at two stations. Jahangirpuri, which recorded an AQI of 498, recorded the worst air quality amongst all 40 stations.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

The AQI in Delhi had climbed to 461 on Sunday and marked the city's most polluted day this winter and the second-worst December air quality day on record, as weak winds and low temperatures trapped pollutants close to the surface.

The air quality monitoring station at Wazirpur recorded the maximum possible Air Quality Index (AQI) value of 500 during the day, beyond which the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) does not register data.

Delhi's air quality is likely to remain in 'severe'. The outlook for the subsequent six days also states that the air is likely to remain in the 'very poor' band, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS).

The current average wind speed, which is less than 10 kmph is unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature during the day is expected to settle at around 25 degrees Celsius.