Delhi AQI worsens further, minimum temperature 7.6 degrees Celsius

New Delhi: Delhi grappled with alarming pollution levels on Wednesday as the air quality settled in the severe category with an AQI of 441, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Advertisment

Out of the 37 monitoring stations, 32 recorded air quality in the 'severe plus' category, with AQI readings reaching as high as 480 at many locations. The remaining stations reported 'severe' air quality.

An AQI of 400 or above warrants urgent attention, according to the CPCB's colour-coded warnings.

Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the strictest set of anti-pollution measures, remains in force, including a ban on construction activities and the entry of polluting trucks carrying non-essential goods into Delhi.

Advertisment

The minimum temperature was 7.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's normal, with the humidity level at 93 percent at 8:30 am.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 23 degrees Celsius under mainly clear skies.

During winters, GRAP categorises air quality into four stages: Stage I (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).