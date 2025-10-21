Chandigarh: The air quality deteriorated in Haryana on Tuesday, with the AQI falling in the "very poor" category in many areas, including in Gurugram, while it was in the "poor" category in most parts of neighbouring Punjab.

According to the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI), which is reported at 4 PM every day, Jind recorded an AQI of 421 and Dharuhera in Rewari of 412 (both in the severe category).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Narnaul recorded an AQI of 390, Rohtak 376, Gurugram 370, Bahadurgarh 368, Sirsa 353, Manesar 320, while Charkhi Dadri recorded an AQI of 353.

The air quality in many other parts of Haryana was poor.

The AQI recorded in Faridabad was 268, Ambala 234, Ballabgarh 297, Fatehabad 266, Kaithal 273, Karnal 266, Kurukshetra 230, Panipat 216, Sonipat 287, while in Yamunanagar, it was 287.

In Punjab, according to the 24-hour average AQI, it was recorded at 224 in Amritsar, 247 in Jalandhar, 271 in Ludhiana , while in Patiala it was 206.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded an AQI of 147 (moderate).