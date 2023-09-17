Air show by Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of IAF in Jaipur cancelled due to inclement weather

Jaipur, Sep 17 (PTI) Thousands of people who reached Jal Mahal here to witness an air display by the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force had to return in disappointment after the show was cancelled due to inclement weather conditions on Sunday.

South Western Army Commander Lt Gen B S Raju and several other guests were also present for the closing ceremony of the three-day air show.

The gathering of a large number of people caused heavy traffic congestion in the area. Rain added to people's woes. People got stuck in traffic for several hours and traffic police personnel were seen struggling to manage the situation. The shows on Friday and Saturday began with the entry of the nine aircraft formation over Jal Mahal, going vertically upwards, to finally form the shape of a diamond.

The team flew formation in the shape of Tejas aircraft and also dedicated a maneuver to ISRO's Chandrayan-3 mission by flying in the shape of Vikram Lander.

The team performed many challenging maneuvers which required absolute precision, synchronization and a very high degree of professional competence. The 20-minute display culminated with the formation of "heart with cupid arrow" formation, a defence spokesperson said.

The air display was witnessed by about 30,000 viewers, including about 6,000 students and NCC cadets, each day.

The IAF also distributed attractive aircraft posters and stickers to students and children witnessing the air display.

The show on one hand motivated the young generation to join the armed forces and on the other it showcased the attributes of indomitable spirit and discipline in the Indian Air Force, the spokesperson said.

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team popularly called as “SKAT” was formed in 1996.

The Motto of the Squadron is “SadaivaSarvottam” meaning “Always the Best”.

After initially flying Kiran Mark-II aircraft, SKAT was re-equipped with Hawk MK-132 aircraft in 2015. SKAT is a nine aircraft formation aerobatic team which has carried out more than 600 air displays across India as well in China, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore and UAE.

At present, the team is led by Group Captain G S Dhillon, a fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force. PTI SDA SMN