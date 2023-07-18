Aircraft carrying Sonia and Rahul makes emergency landing at Bhopal airport: Police

Bhopal, Jul 18 (PTI) A New Delhi-bound chartered plane carrying Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi made an "emergency" landing at the Bhopal airport here on Tuesday evening, a police official said.

However, airport director Ramji Awasthi claimed, “It was a priority landing and not an emergency landing." The aircraft made an emergency landing at the Raja Bhoj airport, Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra told PTI.

He did not provide further details, but a Congress leader said a technical glitch led to the unscheduled touchdown.

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Women's Commission chairperson Shoba Oza said, “The chartered plane carrying Sonia ji and Rahul ji made an emergency landing because of some technical snag.” On getting information about the development, senior Congress leaders, including Oza, former Union minister Suresh Pachori, MLAs PC Sharma, Arif Masood and Kunal Choudhary rushed to the airport and met the Gandhis in the lounge. They also enquired about their well-being.

The chartered plane was on its way to New Delhi from Bengaluru, where Rahul and Sonia Gandhi attended a mega meeting of opposition parties earlier in the day, Oza said.

“Both of them left for New Delhi by an IndiGo flight at around 9.30 pm,” she said. PTI MAS ADU NSK RSY