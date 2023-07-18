Advertisment
#National

Aircraft carrying Sonia Gandhi and Rahul makes emergency landing in Bhopal

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
18 Jul 2023 1 Minutes read
Aircraft carrying Sonia Gandhi and Rahul makes emergency landing in Bhopal

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi being welcomed by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar upon her arrival at HAL airport ahead of the united opposition meeting, in Bengaluru, Monday, July 17, 2023. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also seen

Bhopal: An aircraft with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on board made an emergency landing at Bhopal airport on Tuesday evening, a police officer said.

Advertisment

The plane made an emergency landing at the Bhopal airport, Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra told PTI.

However, details like the reason behind the emergency landing of the aircraft and destination are not available.

Mishra said the aircraft is likely to take off for onward journey at around 9.30 PM.

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul attended the meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru a few hours back.

“We are on the way to the airport after getting information about the emergency landing,” senior Congress leader Shoba Oza said.

#Aircraft carrying Sonia Gandhi and Rahul #Rahul Gandhi aircraft #Sonia Gandhi aircraft #Rahul Gandhi #Sonia Gandhi #Opposition Meeting
Advertisment
Subscribe