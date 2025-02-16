Aired state’s views in my assembly address, not Raj Bhavan’s policies: Bengal Guv

Kolkata, Feb 16 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Sunday dismissed criticism over his speech in the assembly on the first day of the budget session, asserting that his address was a reflection of the state’s government’s policies and not a Raj Bhavan policy statement.

Soon after Bose's address on February 10, Leader of Opposition in the assembly Suvendu Adhikari had said the speech was a revised version of what the state government had initially provided to him.

“The governor's address is not the governor's policy statement, but that of the state government. As such the government's policy statement is to be delivered based on the advice of the council of ministers. Whatever they pass is the policy of the government, which is to be aired in the House by the governor as head of the state," Bose told PTI at the Raj Bhavan here.

The governor will speak what is written by the council of ministers, not “whatever is written”, he asserted.

“Certain avoidable references could be removed, I thought, could be deleted. But, instead of imposing my views on them, I pointed out to the government these are the changes that can be made. They readily accepted those. So, there was a consensus. A governor's role is not to encourage confrontation but to build consensus," Bose said.

"As a former bureaucrat, I have prepared so many governors' speeches. And in none of those, any controversial innuendos or barbs were included," he said.

Sources in the state government told PTI that the cabinet in its meeting held on February 4 had approved Bose's speech, as per Article 163(1) of the Constitution and sent it to Raj Bhavan.

"Upon receipt, the governor had indicated certain changes. The state incorporated those in the speech," one of the sources said.

Referring to certain objections raised by the opposition in the assembly during his address, Bose said he had "paused twice and listened to them".

"When the opposition objected to certain references made during the address, I listened to them patiently, then I proceeded.

“Twice, I paused and listened to their views. And, now I understand from the media that it's very rare that a governor's address ends without a boycott or a walkout by the opposition. Therefore, it means the opposition also imbibes the spirit of consensus," he said.

Asked why there was no mention of the RG Kar rape and murder case in his speech, Bose said the council of ministers in their wisdom decided not to include the incident in the address.

"But, the opposition raised it. I listened to them before proceeding. That means the opposition's resentment about this is also in the records of the House," he said.

Bose emphasised that the Raj Bhavan should be “a no-conflict zone”.

“The governor is envisaged as a balancing force in the Constitution to build a bridge between the Centre and the state. The governor's role is that of a friend, philosopher and guide to the elected government,” he said. PTI SCH RBT