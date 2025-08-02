Airgun pellets in package explode, cause panic at Kerala post office

Pathanamthitta(Kerala), Aug 2 (PTI) There was a brief moment of panic at the Elamannoor post office here on Saturday morning when there was a minor explosion inside one of the parcels being stamped and smoke emanated from it, police said.

The employees, suspecting the presence of some explosive, called the police. The officers arrived at the scene from the Adoor police station. They found that the parcel contained boxes of airgun pellets and some of them exploded when the package was stamped, police said.

The package was mailed from Gujarat by Jithin, an army man posted there, to his home near Elamannoor, it said.

"He had bought some airgun pellets online and mailed them home," an officer of Adoor police station said.

The officer said attempts were being made to contact the army man who is posted in Gujarat.

Currently, no case has been registered in connection with the incident, police said. PTI HMP HMP ADB