Airlift the ill, elderly on top priority from Manimahesh route in Bharmaur: Sukhu

Shimla, Aug 29 (PTI) Himachal Prdaesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday directed the Chamba officials to evacuate Manimahesh pilgrims on top priority. Sukhu made the order while presiding over a meeting reviewing the state of damage in Chamba, Kullu, Lahaul Spiti, Kangra, and Mandi through a video conference from Delhi.

He was told at the meeting that all stranded devotees were safe and were being given food, shelter, and had access to first aid. Sukhu gave instructions to airdrop food at inaccessible places, according to an official statement. He asked officials to stock food and vegetables and deploy air force helicopters, as well as carry out patch-wise restoration of roads washed away or blocked due to landslides. The chief minister directed restoration of communication services in other parts of the district, particularly in Bharmour. Safe return of the devotees to their homes sheltered in large numbers in Chamba Chaugan was also ordered. Sukhu asked deputy commissioners of Mandi and Kullu to ensure smooth vehicular movement through other alternate routes, and to ensure drinking water schemes and electricity are restored at the earliest and blocked roads opened. In Bara-Bhangal of Kangra district, cut off from the rest of the state, the chief minister ordered airdropping packets of food grains and other essentials. He also took stock of restoration works in Indora, Fatehpur, and Pong dam. Officials at the meeting informed Sukhu that water level in Pong dam has abated and people earlier stranded there were evacuated and sheltered at safer places. The Lahaul-spiti DC said 380 tourists stranded in Sissu have been evacuated. The Pathankot-Chamba road has been opened for all types of vehicles and the Kullu-Mandi NH-03 opened for small vehicles. Small vehicles were plying via Kamand-Katola road towards Kullu.

Sukhu stressed the route must be restricted to small vehicles, and heavy vehicles must be stopped in Mandi till roads are cleared. PTI BPL VN VN