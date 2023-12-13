Airlines charging exorbitant fares for Nagpur where legislature session is underway: Prithviraj

Nagpur, Dec 13 (PTI) Congress legislator Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday asked the Maharashtra government to take up the issue of airlines charging exorbitantly for flights to Nagpur, where the winter session of the state legislature is underway, with the Centre.

Speaking in the legislative assembly, Chavan attributed the high rise in air fares to the removal of a pre-existed ceiling mechanism by the aviation minister.

Congress MLA Amin Patel said hotels in Nagpur have jacked up the rates and charging Rs 20,000 per day.

"Earlier, there used to be a ceiling on how much an airline can increase its ticket price. But, the aviation minister has removed this cap and airlines have started charging exorbitantly. This is nothing but black marketing of some emergency situations. The state government should raise the issue with the Centre," Chavan, a former chief minister, said under a point of information in the assembly.

During the railway accident in Odisha, rates of airline tickets had jumped from Rs 5,000 to Rs 70,000, he said.

Patel said hotel operators in Nagpur have seemingly formed a cartel.

"Hotel rates have been increased exorbitantly to Rs 20,000 per day, which is unfair. How will MLAs afford such high rates during their stay in Nagpur?" PTI ND NSK