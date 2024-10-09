Airlines join Durga Puja festivities with Bengali meals, sari designs on tails

Kolkata, Oct 9 (PTI) Joining the festivities of Durga Puja in West Bengal, airline companies have introduced a tail art inspired by the traditional “Jamdani” and “Kantha” sari design, besides providing passengers with a special menu.

Air India Express showcased its brand-new Boeing 737-8 aircraft with a tail art inspired by the traditional “Jamdani” design at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport here.

Jamdani is a renowned pattern from Bengal, known for its delicate handloom creations, typically featuring intricate floral, vine, leaf, and geometric motifs. Deeply rooted in Bengali culture, Jamdani plays a significant role in weddings, festivals, and other celebrations, the airline said on Wednesday.

To commemorate the special occasion, Air India Express employees dressed in traditional Jamdani attire welcomed the aircraft, registered VT-BXG, to Kolkata. The aircraft operated on the Kolkata–Jaipur route.

Another new aircraft of the airline (registration number VT-BXU), which recently joined the fleet, features a vibrant "Kantha" design on its tail.

Kantha, also from Bengal, originated as a method of repurposing old saris and clothes into quilts and blankets. The designs often portray everyday life, folk stories, and nature, showcasing the craftsmanship of local artisans.

Meanwhile, Café Akasa, the onboard meal service of Akasa Air, has launched the third edition of its Dussehra special meal to celebrate the spirit of the festival with flavours that resonate with the festive season.

The special meal features ‘Hinger Dal Kochuri’, a blend of spices and lentils, served alongside ‘Kaju Fulkopi’, a cauliflower dish, and Baked Rasgulla for dessert, accompanied by a beverage of choice, the airline said in a statement.

The special menu will be available throughout October, across the Akasa Air network and can be conveniently pre-booked on Akasa Air’s website or mobile app, it said. PTI SBN NN