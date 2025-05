Amritsar, May 9 (PTI) The Airport Authority, Sri Guru Ramdas International Airport, Amritsar on Friday extended the suspension period for all types of flights till May 15.

In a statement issued here, the Airport Authority said, "It is intimated to all concerned that suspension of all commercial/civil domestic and international flight operations from Amritsar Airport is further extended till 05:30 hrs on 15.05.2025."