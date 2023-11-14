'Airport Village' to be set up in Mangaluru, opening up the space to the public

Mangaluru, Nov 14 (PTI) The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has embarked on a futuristic project in its front yard, dubbed as 'Airport Village', to provide diverse food and beverage options and retail and gaming opportunities for passengers and visitors.

Advertisment

The facilities at the airport were till now available only for passengers and those with access to the terminal. The Airport Village will throw open the experience to all who frequent the airport, including city dwellers, a release from the MIA here said.

The Airport Village, in the space earmarked for it in the forecourt on the lower ground floor, will transform it into a fun space like malls that city dwellers frequent.

“The Airport Village will cater to the needs of not just the thousands of travellers who use the airport daily, but also their friends and family who come to receive and see them off,” it said.

The airport village will offer versatile spaces according to requirement for businesses looking to setting up shops here. “The whole focus of the master plan will be on creating a unique curated experience which will not only elevate the travel experience, but also give others the opportunity to soak in the vibrant atmosphere that airports globally strive to provide,” the release said. PTI MVG MVG ANE