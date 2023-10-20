Airshows to motivate youths : Air Marshall Dharkar

Shillong, Oct 20 (PTI) Air Marshal S P Dharkar on Friday said air shows will motivate the youths to join the Air Force.

The Eastern Air Command Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief said that there are a lot of youths in Meghalaya who are interested in joining the services and Air Force in particular.

The Air Marshal was the chief guest at the air show at the scenic Umiam Lake here.

"I hope that air shows like this will further motivate them (youths) to join us (IAF) ... We find that Meghalaya has a large number of youths who are interested in the services, specially in the Air Force," Dharkar told mediapersons.

He said that Air Force teams had to modify their aircrafts profile suitably to adapt to the elevation in Shillong.

