Airspace curbs in national capital on Sunday for PM swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Airspace restrictions will be in place in the national capital on Sunday from 3 pm to 11 pm in view of the swearing-in ceremony of the new government.

The restrictions will not be applicable for scheduled flights of scheduled operators, according to a source in the know.

There will also be no impact on IAF, BSF and Army aviation helicopter operations. State-owned aircraft and helicopters can fly with the governor or chief minister during the period when the curbs will be in place, according to the NOTAM (Notice to Airmen).

The curbs will be in force from 3 pm to 11 pm, the source said.

Landing or take-off of non-scheduled flights of scheduled airlines, and chartered flights will not be permitted during the period.

Generally, a NOTAM is a notice with information that is essential to personnel involved in flight operations.

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi will take oath as the head of a coalition government and the swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7.15 pm on Sunday.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital handles around 1,300 flights every day.