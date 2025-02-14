Airstrikes after Pulwama terror attack befitting reply to terrorists: Amit Shah

Haldwani, Feb 14 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday paid homage to the martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a befitting reply through airstrikes in Pakistan.

Forty jawans were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden car into a CRPF convoy at Lethpora-Pulwama on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on February 14, 2019.

Days later, Indian Air Force fighter jets bombed terror training camps in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan.

On the anniversary of the terror attack, Shah said the martyrdom of the jawans made the country's borders safe.

Addressing an event at the conclusion of the 38th National Games here, the Union home minister said, "On this day in 2019, our 40 jawans were martyred in Pulwama. But their martyrdom made the country's borders safe.

"I pay tribute to them with all my heart. But through the airstrikes that followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a fitting reply to terrorists," he said.

The Pulwama attack and the airstrikes that followed have changed the way the world looked at India, he said. "It sent out a message to terrorists all over the world not to play with our troops or our borders." PTI ALM NSD