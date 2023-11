Bengaluru, Nov 16 (PTI) Within one year of the launch of Airtel 5G Plus, telecommunications service provider Bharti Airtel announced on Thursday that it has over 5.1 million 5G customers in Karnataka.

The company also said in a statement that Airtel 5G Plus service is available across all the districts in the state.

Airtel had established India's first private 5G network at the 'BOSCH' facility here, it was noted. PTI RS ANE