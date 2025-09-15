Airtel to set up eastern zone's first data centre in Tripura: CM Manik Saha

Agartala, Sep 15 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said telecom major Airtel will set up a data centre in the state to boost the IT sector.

Speaking at Engineers’ Day, the CM said land has already been allotted for the project and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the state government and the company.

"This will be the first data centre in the eastern zone by Airtel," Saha said, adding that Tripura is the only state in the country where e-office has been implemented from the Civil Secretariat to the three-tier panchayat level.

Emphasising infrastructure growth, the chief minister said, "In the current year’s budget, Rs 7,000 crore has been sanctioned for infrastructure development in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a Viksit Bharat by 2047. That goal will not be achieved if the states are not developed." Asserting that the state has already unveiled a roadmap for 2047, the CM said the engineers must bring more precision in executing development works.

"Engineers need to visit work sites to speed up work. If there is any fault in design or DPR, there will be a problem in execution. Therefore, precision is key," he said.

"Engineers must use AI for better results. Massive construction works are underway in the northeastern state. Tripura already has six national highways, and more are in the pipeline," Saha said.

Chief Secretary JK Sinha and PWD secretary Kiran Gitte also spoke on the occasion. PTI PS MNB