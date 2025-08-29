AISA hails HC relief on DU poll bond as ‘victory for campus democracy’

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The All India Students’ Association (AISA) on Friday welcomed the high court's intervention on the bond money requirement for Delhi University polls, calling it a “huge victory for campus democracy and inclusiveness”.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court disposed of a petition -- filed by AISA activists Anjali and Abhishek Kumar -- challenging a DU notification that appeared to mandate a Rs 1 lakh bond for Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections and Rs 25,000 for college-level polls.

Delhi University on Friday informed the Delhi High Court that there was no prerequisite to deposit money to contest its student union elections.

The petitioners had argued that such a provision amounted to “monetary discrimination” that would exclude students from humble backgrounds, especially women, from contesting.

In a statement, AISA said it was committed to ensuring that no financial barriers were placed on campus politics.

"It is a huge victory for the spirit of campus democracy and student unions. The Delhi High Court, after the petition filed by AISA activists Anjali and Abhishek, has issued an order against the provision of collecting Rs 1 lakh bond from candidates filing for nominations in DUSU and college elections,” the organisation said.

The statement added that the university administration had been “adamant” on monetary restrictions, but the court upheld constitutional principles and ordered that the bond be replaced with an anti-defacement affidavit.

“We welcome the high court judgment for its commitment to inclusiveness in the university. Otherwise, it would have been impossible for thousands like me, especially women and students from modest families, to ever think of representing their peers,” Anjali said. PTI MHS RHL