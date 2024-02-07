New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The All India Students' Association (AISA) on Wednesday held a ballot in Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia among several other universities across the country to take students' opinion on issues related to education so that they could be part of the agenda for the upcoming general elections.

As part of 'Young India Referendum', the student organisation will hold voting on issues concerning students till February 9 in public and private universities across the country, which will be submitted to the central government so that they are included in the agenda for the 2024 Lok Sabha 2024 polls.

The referendum aims to get votes of students on crucial issues such as public-funded education, fee hikes, unemployment, centralisation of entrance examinations, and the dilution of education, an official release from the AISA said.

The results of the voting will be released on the last day of the polls on February 9. The voting is scheduled to take place across sixty universities in multiple states.

On the first day of the polls, the referendum was held in University of Allahabad, Veer Kunwar Singh University (Ara), Patna University, BN Mandal University (Bihar), Lalit Narayan Mithila University (Bihar), SK University (Andhra Pradesh), Dr. Abdul Haq Urdu University (Andhra Pradesh), Bengaluru University, Sri Krishnadevaraya University (Karnataka), Jadavpur University (Kolkata), ICFAI University (Tripura), Hemchand Yadav University (Chhattisgarh), Azim Premji University, Manipal University, among other universities. PTI SJJ SJJ SKY SKY