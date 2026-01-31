AISA J'khand unit stages demonstration, demands implementation of UGC regulations

Ranchi, Jan 31 (PTI) The Jharkhand unit of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) on Saturday staged a demonstration here demanding implementation of the UGC Equity Regulations, 2026, in higher education institutions.

Members of left-backed AISA gathered at Ranchi’s Birsa Chowk to stage the demonstration, which was also attended by former JNU Students’ Union president Dhananjay.

Addressing the gathering, Dhananjay said the UGC regulations should be implemented in all higher education institutions, including engineering and medical institutions, to stop caste-based discrimination.

The new rules notified by the UGC on January 13 — the Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026 — have sparked widespread criticism from general category students who argue that the framework could lead to discrimination against them.

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the recent UGC Equity Regulations on preventing caste-based discrimination on campuses, observing they are prima facie "vague" and "capable of misuse".

AISA state secretary Trilokinath said along with caste-based discrimination, racial discrimination also takes place on campuses.

"We welcome the UGC Equity Regulations. We demand the government and the court to take a decision keeping mind the interest of students," he said.