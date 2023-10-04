AISA leads protest in Delhi against police action on NewsClick

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Civil society members on Wednesday held a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the arrest of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty under the anti-terror law following allegations that the news portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda.

Advertisment

The protest, called by the Left-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA), witnessed the participation of journalists, students and citizens.

The students' outfit called the raids an "attack on press freedom in India" and demanded the immediate release of those arrested.

Carrying banners bearing the messages "We will neither bend nor crawl", "Release Prabir Purkayastha" and "Stop attack on press freedom", the protesters voiced their protest against the police action.

Advertisment

"This is a blatant attack on the democratic values of India. The government is targeting the journalists who raised their voice in support of the farmers' issue. We condemn this attack on press freedom in the country," Neha, secretary of the AISA's Delhi unit, said while addressing the gathering.

She also called for citizens' collective effort to fight back.

The family members of historian Sohail Hashmi, whose house was also raided on Tuesday, participated in the protest.

Advertisment

"These attempts will not deter us from standing for what is right," his sister Shabnam Hashmi said.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested Purkayastha and Chakravarty after conducting searches at more than 30 locations and questioning several journalists in a case filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act following allegations that the news portal received money for pro-China propaganda.

The police sealed NewsClick's office in Delhi, officials said, adding that 46 suspects were questioned and digital devices, including laptops and mobile phones, and documents taken away for examination.

They said 37 male suspects were questioned at the office of the Delhi Police's Special Cell while nine women were quizzed at their respective places of stay. PTI SJJ SLB SZM