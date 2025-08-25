AISA moves High Court against Rs 1 lakh bond for DUSU polls

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) The All India Students' Association (AISA) on Monday said it has moved the Delhi High Court challenging the Delhi University’s decision to make it mandatory for candidates contesting the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections to deposit a bond of Rs 1 lakh along with their nomination papers.

According to the CPI(ML)-affiliated student body, the petition is listed for hearing on Tuesday.

The university, in a notification issued on August 8, directed that contestants of DUSU polls must submit the bond as a preventive measure against property defacement during campaigning.

DUSU elections for 2025-26 are scheduled for September 18, and the counting of votes will be held the next day.

Calling the provision an attack on democratic rights, AISA said the move effectively excludes students from poor and marginalised backgrounds.

“In the name of curbing money and muscle power, the rule pushes out those who come from disadvantaged sections. The Delhi High Court had recently suggested 50 per cent reservation for women in DUSU, but the university has instead taken steps that further alienate women and underprivileged students,” AISA activist Anjali said at a press conference on Monday.

Abhishek Kumar, a student of Hindu College, said, “My father came to Delhi as a labourer from Bihar in 2002 and later joined the CRPF after years of struggle. I managed to reach university with the same determination, but now students like me are being denied equal opportunity.” AISA general secretary Prasannjeet said the bond was contrary to the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee, which emphasised minimal expenditure and maximum accessibility in student union elections.

“The argument that this will prevent poster wars and vandalism is hollow, because large organisations can easily afford it. But ordinary students cannot take such a financial risk. We hope the High Court will listen to students’ voices,” he said.

The measure was introduced following last year's DUSU elections, when the results were delayed for nearly two months after the high court took note of widespread defacement.

The declaration of results was allowed only after the university assured the court that stricter preventive measures would be implemented this year.