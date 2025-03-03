AISA, SFI decry 'assault' on Jadavpur University students, stage protest in Delhi

New Delhi: Leftist groups Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students' Association (AISA) staged a protest at Banga Bhavan here on Monday, demanding the resignation and arrest of West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu.

The demonstration was in response to Basu's convoy grazing past students during a confrontation on March 1 at Jadavpur University.

SFI Delhi State Secretary Aishe Ghosh said, "Atrocities on students is not a new thing in West Bengal under Mamta Banerjee's rule. Draconian measures are adopted to curb student dissent, and this incident is yet another example of this.

Bratya Basu must resign immediately." Two students were injured when a car in the convoy of Basu grazed them in a melee as protesters tried to prevent the minister from leaving the campus, demanding a discussion on the conduct of student union polls.

The minister also sustained injuries as the windshield of his car was damaged by the protesters.

The incident took place when Basu was leaving the premises after attending the AGM of West Bengal College and University Professors Association (WBCUPA) as the chairman of the TMC-aligned teachers' body.

AISA Delhi State president Abhigyan, in a statement, said, "The TMC government is using brutal tactics to suppress democratic voices, much like the BJP.

At a time when the country seeks an alternative to the BJP-RSS, such repression must not be tolerated." Protesters likened the incident to the Lakhimpur Kheri episode, where a convoy ran over protesting farmers.

The demonstration concluded with a show of solidarity for Jadavpur University students and their demand for student union elections, it added.