AISATS commences full-scale ground handling operations at Cochin airport

Kochi, Dec 3 (PTI) Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd on Wednesday commenced full-scale ground handling operations at Cochin International Airport.

With plans to scale its manpower as air traffic grows, AISATS has initially deployed a team of 150 trained professionals at its second station in Kerala and eighth airport across India, the company said in a statement.

The operations at Cochin International Airport will support airline customers, starting with Batik Air and Thai Lion Air, as well as all other domestic and international carriers planning to operate through the key aviation hub, it added.

Speaking on the commencement of operations, Ramanathan Rajamani, CEO of AISATS, said, "Our entry into Kochi marks a pivotal step in AISATS’ commitment to supporting India’s fast-evolving aviation landscape." AISATS is a 50:50 joint venture between Air India Limited (Tata Group entity) and SATS Limited, one of the world’s largest air cargo handling providers and a leading airline caterer in Asia, the statement added. PTI LGK SSK