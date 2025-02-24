AISF stages protest demanding withdrawal of draft UGC regulations 2024, 2025

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The All India Students' Federation (AISF) on Monday staged a protest march to the University Grants Commission (UGC) Bhawan, demanding immediate withdrawal of the draft UGC regulations 2024 and 2025.

Led by AISF national president Viraaj Devang and general secretary Dinesh Seerangaraj, the student body opposed the proposed regulations, calling them a violation of constitutional principles and an attack on university autonomy, an official statement issued by the outfit said.

The draft regulations released in January seek to replace the 2018 UGC guidelines on minimum qualifications for faculty appointments and academic standards.

According to the Union Ministry of Education, the new guidelines aim to provide universities with greater flexibility in hiring and promotions.

However, the move has sparked a political controversy, particularly in the non-BJP-ruled states, which argue that the proposals infringe upon state government rights and centralise control over higher education institutions.

A major point of contention is the enhanced role of centrally-appointed governors in the selection and appointment of vice-chancellors in the universities.

Those opposed to the move argue that it undermines the autonomy of state-run institutions and curtails democratic decision-making in higher education governance.

AISF leaders claimed that these changes will diminish the role of academic bodies, faculty, and students in shaping university policies.

During the protest, a delegation of AISF leaders, accompanied by representatives from the All India Youth Federation (AIYF), submitted a memorandum to UGC joint secretary N Gopukumar, urging the commission to withdraw the proposed regulations, the statement said.

Raising serious concerns over the draft regulations, the AISF said the UGC's role as an advisory body is being expanded beyond its mandate, allowing it to withhold grants and impose penalties on universities.

According to the statement, the student organisation also pointed out that education is a concurrent subject, and any unilateral decision-making by the UGC will weaken the authority of the state governments in regulating their institutions.

They also argued that the draft regulations violate democratic norms by sidelining faculty, student bodies, and academic councils, replacing participatory governance with bureaucratic control.

The AISF has categorically rejected the draft regulations and called for a nationwide resistance against the proposed changes.

Warning that the protests would intensify if the regulations are not withdrawn, the AISF urged students, faculty members and academic institutions to unite in opposition to what it described as "anti-democratic measures" that threaten the autonomy of higher education in India.

"The fight is not just about policy; it's about preserving the fundamental values of higher education in India," the statement said.

"We urge all students, faculty members and institutions to stand against these undemocratic measures," it said.

With growing opposition from student bodies and state governments, the debate over the draft UGC regulations is expected to escalate in the coming weeks. PTI MHS ARI